21 mins ago

Demi Lovato Drops Her Late Contender for Song of the Summer "Sorry Not Sorry"

Girl, where have you been?

Yesterday at 11:42 p.m.

Felicity Jones to Holster Her Blaster for Universal’s Swan Lake

The Rogue One star will reportedly star in a tentpole adaptation of the famous Tchaikovsky ballet.

Yesterday at 11:31 p.m.

Buy a Kindle and You Can Own the New York Public Library

All you need is a library card to access a vast collection of rentable E-Books.

Yesterday at 10:19 p.m.

The Wonder Woman Sequel Will Pit Diana Against the Soviets During the Cold War

From Themyscira, With Love

Yesterday at 10:03 p.m.

Preacher Recap: Hell Is Other People

Let’s talk about Adolf Hitler’s role on this show.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season Premiere Recap: Swear to God

Why are the taglines especially terrible this season?

Yesterday at 9:19 p.m.

Christina Hendricks Cast Alongside Retta and Mae Whitman in NBC’s Good Girls

Downright excellent, these girls. Some of the best girls we’ve got.

Yesterday at 8:58 p.m.

Twisty The Clown Is Coming Back to American Horror Story

Die inside.

Yesterday at 8:27 p.m.

Hear Dr. Dre’s New Song "Gunfire," His First New Solo Work Since 2015

The song closes out the fourth and final episode of HBO’s The Defiant Ones.

Yesterday at 6:40 p.m.

Will Puts a Modern Twist on the Bard, But It’s a Bit of a Mess

This new TNT drama wants to prove there’s nothing stuffy or highbrow about Shakespeare.

Yesterday at 6:24 p.m.

Watch Game of Thrones’ Orgies in High Definition With the Complete Box Set

Treat yo’self.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

Jay-Z on Marriage to Beyoncé: It Wasn’t ‘Built on the 100 Percent Truth’

“We just got to a place where in order for this to work, this can’t be fake. Not one ounce.”

Yesterday at 5:44 p.m.

Milana Vayntrub of ‘This Is Us’ and AT&T Commercials Will Play Squirrel Girl

Her squirrel-communicating abilities will be showcased on Freeform’s Marvel show New Warriors.

Yesterday at 5:28 p.m.

Johnny Depp Passed on Face/Off Because It Was Not a Movie About Hockey

Thankfully, this gave us the masterpiece we have today.

Yesterday at 3:02 p.m.

So, Was the Washington Monument Built by Slaves?

Fact-checking the best line in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Yesterday at 2:55 p.m.

The Prodigy’s The Fat of the Land Still Feels Like a New World

Twenty years later, the Prodigy’s The Fat of the Land still sounds like a new world.

Yesterday at 2:31 p.m.

Barry Jenkins to Direct Adaptation of James Baldwin’s If Beale Street Could Talk

He has the blessing of the Baldwin estate.

Yesterday at 1:53 p.m.

Which Oscar-Winning Actress Is in Talks for the Live-Action Barbie Movie?

Amy Pascal said an Oscar winner is in negotiations to star.

Yesterday at 1:47 p.m.

Nelsan Ellis’s Family Shares His Cause of Death to Help People With Addictions

The True Blood actor died of heart failure related to complications from alcohol withdrawal.

Yesterday at 1:43 p.m.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Teaser: Larry David’s Back This October

The return.