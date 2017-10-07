Hear Dr. Dre’s New Song ‘Gunfire,’ His First New Solo Work Since 2015

If you’re at all a Dr. Dre fan, you know about, and are probably watching, HBO’s four-part docuseries The Defiant Ones, which offers a deep dive into Dre and producer Jimmy Iovine’s careers. When looking back on a musician’s body of work, however, it can be easy to view it all through the rearview mirror, which is why Dr. Dre took the fourth episode of the series as an opportunity to give fans a taste of his first new music since 2015’s Compton. Don’t plan on hearing the song on the radio anytime soon, though. “Dr. Dre has no plans to release the song ‘Gunfire,’” a rep told Pitchfork. Between the new song, which the rapper’s representative also informed Pitchfork is not spelled “Gunfiyah” despite reports to the contrary, Dr. Dre’s rumored work on Eminem’s new album, and The Defiant Ones, it seems pretty much impossible for you to ever forget about Dre.
