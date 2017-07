Latest News from Vulture

6:40 p.m.

Hear Four New Songs From Lil Wayne

He’s got the gift of gab.

6:11 p.m.

5 Best New Songs of the Week: Jay-Z, St. Vincent, Tyler, the Creator, and More

Jay-Z has made a new blueprint for aging in rap.

6:09 p.m.

Trey Parker: Don’t Expect Trump Content in South Park Season 21

“Matt and I hated it but we got stuck in it somehow.”

5:28 p.m.

Margaret Atwood Wants Drake to Cameo in The Handmaid’s Tale

Two Canadian legends could finally be united.

4:20 p.m.

How Spammers, Superstars, and Tech Giants Gamed the Music Industry

Making money in the music industry is more complicated than ever, and people are finding new ways to hack the system for maximum profit.

4:00 p.m.

Fair Warning: Zendaya Is Barely in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Still, the former Disney star is an utter delight in the limited time she spends onscreen.

2:31 p.m.

Why Donald Glover’s Spider-Man: Homecoming Cameo Is So Great

It’s almost the Platonic ideal of a brief appearance from a big star.

2:15 p.m.

Movie Review: Spider-Man: Homecoming Is a Breezy Delight

It’s the most convivial Marvel movie in ages.

1:28 p.m.

How Did Jay-Z’s 4:44 Go Platinum So Fast?

The certification might not tell the whole story.

11:20 a.m.

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip Her Annual Fourth of July Party?

Taylor Swift seems to have canned her annual bash.

11:07 a.m.

Daniel Dae Kim Confirms Hawaii Five-0 Exit: ‘Equality Is Rarely Easy’

“I encourage us all to look beyond the disappointment of this moment to the bigger picture.”

11:04 a.m.

8 New Books You Need to Read This July

By Matthew Klam, Sylvia Brownrigg, James Kelman, and more.

10:44 a.m.

Edgar Wright Is Weighing a Baby Driver Sequel at Sony’s Behest

“I think there’s somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters.”

10:31 a.m.

Matthew Klam’s New Book Is Only 17 Years Overdue

After the novelist found literary stardom in 1999, he became convinced he’d never write another piece of worthy fiction. He was wrong.

10:09 a.m.

Chance the Rapper Wrote a Poem for His Emotional Tiny Desk Concert Debut

It’s called “The Other Side.”

10:07 a.m.

Final Portrait Trailer: Stanley Tucci Directs Armie Hammer and Geoffrey Rush

Geoffrey Rush plays Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti.

10:00 a.m.

James Van Der Beek Does As Diplo Would in the What Would Diplo Do? Trailer

Premiering on Viceland August 3.

9:58 a.m.

Dear New York Times, Please Tell Us Which Expletives Lena Headey Prefers

“Are you [expletive] serious right now?”

9:00 a.m.

The Best Actress on TV Is Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany

Never in television history has a single performer portrayed so many characters interacting within the same story.

8:29 a.m.

Julie White Will Replace Laurie Metcalf in A Doll’s House, Part 2

A new cast will begin performances July 25.