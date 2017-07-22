Home Alone’s John Heard Dead at 72

John Heard, who’s perhaps best known for his work as Peter McCallister in the classic ‘90s comedy Home Alone and its sequel, has died at the age of 72*. Per Variety, Heard was found dead in a hotel room in Palo Alto, California days after undergoing minor back surgery. Besides Home Alone, Heard had a prolific career in television, film, and theater, appearing in well over 200 projects since he began acting in the 1970s. Some of his other well-known roles include the corrupt police detective Vin Makazian in The Sopranos, which netted him an Emmy nomination for Oustanding Guest Actor in a Drama in 1999; Paul Davenport in 1988’s Big alongside Tom Hanks; John Pierce in 1988’s Beaches; and most recently the original Sharknado TV movie. He is survived by three children from two marriages.
*Heard’s age was previously incorrect. We regret the error.
Comments