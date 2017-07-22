Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Watch All of the Trailers Released at San Diego Comic-Con So Far

It’s Christmas in July!

12:01 p.m.

Charlize Theron Is Returning to Television for a Very Strange Reason

Our girl is coming to FOX.

11:37 a.m.

Arrival Screenwriter Developing AMC Sci-Fi Series

Eric Heisserer is adapting a story by Ted Chiang, who also wrote the source material for Arrival.

11:00 a.m.

On Lust for Life, Lana Del Rey Searches for Happiness in a Dark World

“Pop music is about creating an exciting present, not staying tethered to your past.”

10:42 a.m.

Home Alone’s John Heard Dead at 71

The actor had a prolific career.

10:15 a.m.

Rebel in the Rye Trailer: J.D. Salinger Is a Tortured Hottie

Aren’t we all?

9:38 a.m.

As It Turns Out, Sean Spicer Thought Most of His SNL Sketches Were ‘Stupid’

Poor Spicey.

9:05 a.m.

Stephen Colbert: Donald Trump Jr.’s Russia Meeting Is From Ocean’s Eleven

The money launderer. The Fixer. The master of disguise.

3:38 a.m.

Walking Dead Panels at Comic-Con Became Remembrances for Director George Romero

Greg Nicotero looked back on his early days with the visionary director.

2:21 a.m.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares What He Likes Least About Negan on The Walking Dead

Maybe being a conscience-free killer is like the second or third worst thing about him.

12:57 a.m.

Preacher Cast Discuss The Link Between The First Two Seasons

▶️ “Can we just broach the subject of the foreskin one more time?”

12:44 a.m.

A Big Bang Theory Prank Gone Awry Ended With Kaley Cuoco Covered in Blood

It’s all fun and games until one of your blue chip stars sustains a head wound.

12:02 a.m.

Marvel’s The Defenders Trailer: Sigourney Weaver Takes Manhattan

To be fair, it looks like she might have a little help from Elektra.

Yesterday at 10:58 p.m.

Looks Like You’re Getting a Second Season of Netflix’s Iron Fist

Hope you’re ready for, at minimum, one more fist.

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

The Tick Shares His Favorite Superhero Moment

Peter Serafinowicz tells us his favorite superhero moment, one involving Batman, a museum break in and some serious wall climbing.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

A Tribute to Julianne Moore’s Delicious New Kingsman Villain

Have you ever wondered what would happen if Giada De Laurentiis broke bad?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show Recap: Welcome to Mousseport

I would very much love to eat everything that Benjamina bakes.

Yesterday at 9:21 p.m.

Todd McFarlane Is Partnering With Blumhouse to Develop His Spawn Remake

The comic book was previously adapted for a 1997 movie and an animated HBO series.

Yesterday at 7:18 p.m.

Twin Peaks Cast Recalls David Lynch’s Reaction to Jim Belushi Improvising Lines

While at San Diego Comic Con 2017, the cast warns that David Lynch will send you to the principal’s office. Also, he is the principal.

Yesterday at 6:45 p.m.

Linkin Park Cancels Tour Following the Death of Lead Singer Chester Bennington

The North American leg of the band’s “One More Light” tour was scheduled to begin next week.