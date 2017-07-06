By

Icarus Trailer: Netflix Doc Exposes Russia’s Olympic Doping Scheme

The Russian doping scandal gets a closer inspection in Icarus, a sports documentary directed by Bryan Fogel, and co-written by Fogel and Mark Monroe. Fogel’s source is the former head of Russia’s anti-doping lab, who details the state-sponsored Olympic doping scheme that happened just before the summer 2016 Rio Olympics. What starts out as an experiment — Fogel tries out performance-enhancing drugs — unspools into a thriller. Netflix paid $5 million for the doc out of this year’s Sundance, where it premiered in the U.S. Documentary competition. Stream Icarus on Netflix August 4.

