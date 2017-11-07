Sorry, Marrying You Just Isn’t Idris Elba’s ‘Life’s Calling’

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

We regret to inform you that the prospect of a fantasy wedding to prince charming Idris Elba is even more farfetched than all your friends have advised. It’s not you, it’s him. Truly: Idris Elba won’t be getting married to anyone ever again. After two divorces, Elba now tells Essence he has zero plans to put a ring on another woman’s finger for the rest of his life because that’s just not his purpose. “Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don’t think so. Yeah, I don’t think so,” he says. “Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody. It’s not my life’s calling.” Elba was instead put on this Earth to be a man (god?) admired by all, but attainable by none. Difficult as this news may be, we’d encourage everyone to calm down and look at the positive: Never will we have to worry about Elba going off the market. He’s rightfully inherited Clooney’s bachelor throne and, though he may occasionally go the Leo way and entertain the idea of a relationship, know these unions will never be legally binding. Your crush is safe.