News of Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park’s unceremonious exits from Hawaii Five-O reached the Signature Theatre Company in New York on Saturday night, when Ins Choi — the playwright and star of the Off-Broadway play Kim’s Convenience — performed his poem “Mine Eyes Are Lean” after the show. Part of the production’s Soulpepper Cabaret series, the spoken word poetry was dedicated to Kim and Park, as Choi recounted his history of auditioning for parts as an Asian actor. “When I audition, I get ‘Chinese Waiter Number Five’ in the background — true story,” one verse goes. “When I audition, I get Vietnamese band member in the background, playing for white G.I.’s in the foreground — true story.” Choi’s Kim’s Convenience, which premiered in Canada back in 2011, centers on a Korean-owned convenience store in Toronto, and has since spawned a Canadian television series of the same name. Daniel Dae Kim saw a production of the show a few years back, and “loved it so much,” according to Canada’s CBC News, that he hoped to stage Kim’s Convenience in Hawaii — where he was shooting Five-O at the time. Let’s call this powerful reading from Choi a beautiful if bittersweet full-circle moment.

This video was taken by New York theatre videographer Howard Sherman.