Insecure Finally Got the Ratings Boost It Deserved

Sunday’s season-two premiere of Insecure was titled “Hella Good,” two words which also apply to the ratings for the show’s sophomore opener. Per Nielsen, Issa Rae’s critically lauded comedy scored its biggest-ever same-day audience over the weekend, with 1.1 million viewers catching the initial linear telecast of Insecure Sunday night. That’s double the same-day tune-in (565,000 viewers) for last November’s season-one finale and triple the audience (365,000 viewers) that caught the series premiere back in October. (The premiere aired opposite a presidential debate and Sunday Night Football.) The big numbers for Insecure weren’t unexpected: HBO execs shifted the show from the fall to the summer in order to take advantage of the halo effect from the network’s big hits Game of Thrones (9.3 million viewers Sunday) and Ballers (2.5 million). Looks like the strategy worked.
