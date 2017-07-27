Pennywise the Clown is on the Prowl in the It Trailer

In the latest reminder of why clowns are horrible, the new trailer for It treats viewers to the sound of Pennywise the Clown’s (Bill Skarsgard) voice as he lures little George down into the sewer. Spoiler alert: it’s terrifying. Things only get worse with mash cuts of the lovable Loser Crew as they investigate the killer Pennywise over audio of George shouting, “You’ll float too!” It will hit theaters September 8, after which clown employment is likely to take a nosedive.