Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Sadly, you probably won’t get to see John Cho just straight-up kicking the devil’s ass on the upcoming second season of The Exorcist, but John Cho battling the devil for a child’s immortal soul is a great consolation prize. According to Deadline, the Columbus actor will join the second season of the spooky Fox drama as Andrew Kim, “a former child psychologist who runs a group home for five at-risk foster children on a secluded private island off the coast of Seattle.” You only have to read the words “children,” “secluded” and “Seattle” to know the devil’s come all the way from Georgia to plague one of the kids for his own foul and/or annoying purposes. The series’ Father Ortega and Father Keane, portrayed by Alfonso Herrera and Ben Daniels respectively, must come to the aid of Kim and his charges. All of which is to say, we don’t know for sure that John Cho won’t kick the devil right in the ass, a hope you can cling to in your darkest hour, or at least until the show returns on Friday, September 29.