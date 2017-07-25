Photo: Paramount Pictures

It’s been two decades since Titanic’s release, and James Cameron is revisiting his Best Picture winner and the infamous wreck with a new documentary. National Geographic announced Tuesday that Cameron is at work on a one-hour special that will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the movie’s release. (To be clear, this is how Cameron has chosen to spend his time instead of finishing any one of the four Avatar sequels we have been promised.) In the announcement, Cameron details the TV special: “I was creating a living history; I had to get it right out of respect for the many who died and for their legacy. But did I really get it right? Now, with National Geographic and with the latest research, science and technology, I’m going to reassess.” Ignoring the fact that Cameron kind of already made this movie in 2003, this hour-long special will certainly include more totally false propaganda that Kate Winslet and (twink phase) Leonardo DiCaprio could not have fit on that piece of wood without capsizing, which is an (albeit incorrect) claim James Cameron has made repeatedly. Titanic: 20th Anniversary will air in December.