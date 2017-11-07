Please Don’t Drag David Bowie Into the Debate Over LCD Soundsystem’s Reunion

Photo: Getty Images

Remember that time James Murphy said he was quitting music for coffee? Naturally, when the LCD Soundsystem front man got the band back together five years after his purported venture into the world of caffeinated drink (and the MTA, which still really needs help), he received a lot of flak, as well as some cheers. Putting fans on an emotional roller coaster will do that, but given all of the new music and touring that’s been done, most have seemingly moved on from questioning the ethics of the reunion — except for Murphy himself.

Stereogum points out that in a recent interview with BBC 6, the singer-songwriter recalled how the late, great David Bowie was the one who pushed him to reunite his band. Bowie said Murphy ought to do what makes him feel “uncomfortable,” meaning reunite. It should be recognized that the Thin White Duke spent his entire career pushing the boundaries of music and performance — often shocking and confusing fans — yet still, James, must Bowie really be dragged into this? Read Murphy’s quote below and make up your mind for yourself.