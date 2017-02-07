Jared Leto Wants You to Show Him the Real America

Apparently, when not sending dead pigs to his Suicide Squad castmates or frequenting Andy Warhol exhibits for research, Jared Leto likes to squeeze in some time to try and get to know the “Real America.” In a new campaign launched with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars, the Oscar-winning actor is enlisting the video savvy of everyday folks to help him create a “warts and all” Americana portrait for the Fourth of July. The resulting film, “A Day in the Life of America,” will provide a 24-hour, 50-state snapshot of the country as it exists on Independence Day. (Details on what and how to submit can be found on the band’s website.) Leto teased what he’d like to see in an accompanying statement:

A baby being born, the complete circle of life, a billionaire, a family living in a shelter, police patrolling the streets, protesters, refugees, heroes and villains, a truck driver, a sky diver, a sex worker, a base jumper, a firefighter, and every great race, color and creed that make up the fabric of our nation. Trailer parks and Trump hotels, big cities and small towns, farmers and football players. A doctor, a preacher, a baptism, a funeral. Sunrise and Sunset.

For reaction, I think we can all agree who needs to weigh in.