Don’t set yourself on fire just yet: Arrested Development’s fifth season is finally on its way. Jason Bateman tweeted a heads-up to series fans on Sunday, announcing that the show will reenter production on August 8. “Here comes trouble,” the actor announced, along with a shot of Lucille Bluth’s pristine living room. “The Bluths move back in on the 8th.” The show is scheduled to return to Netflix with a 2018 premiere date. Seeing as how the upcoming installment of Arrested Development revolves around the mysterious death of Liza Minnelli’s Lucille Austero, a plot which Bateman previously described as “a bit of whodunit,” those tarps might be protecting that furniture from more than just a little dust.
