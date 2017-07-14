Jay-Z Actually Stars in His Latest Video for ‘Bam’

For his latest treat for your Friday afternoon commute, Jay-Z has released his third video from 4:44 at approximately 4:44 p.m., this time for the reggae-influenced “Bam.” The video was shot in Jamaica, features Damian Marley (who’s also on the track), and is the first video so far to actually have Jay-Z in it (save for the song footnotes, and his turn as a cartoon in “The Story of O.J.“). Both Jay-Z and Marley narrate the video while touring Trenchtown and discussing reggae’s rich history and impact on rap. Sister Nancy also appears in the studio, rerecording her hit “Bam Bam” to be sampled on the song. Last Friday, Jay-Z released a short film for “4:44.” The “Bam” video is a Tidal exclusive for now, but if his videos for the last two are any indication, it’ll be up on YouTube within a week.