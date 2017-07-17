Latest News from Vulture

1:57 a.m.

Our Biggest Questions After the Game of Thrones Season 7 Premiere

Are the Lannisters doomed? Who will Arya kill next? And why is Beric Dondarrion still alive?

12:58 a.m.

The Opening to Game of Thrones Season 7 Is the Show’s Best Ever

It’s a thrilling twist and a savvy callback to the show’s bloodiest betrayals.

12:27 a.m.

JAY-Z’s 4:44 Is Now His 14th #1 Album, Hitting the Top of the Billboard 200

Hov is second only to the Beatles, who have 19 Billboard chart-topping albums.

Yesterday at 10:44 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud About Ed Sheeran’s Game of Thrones Cameo

And how it connects to the books.

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Game of Thrones Season Premiere

Which character were you most excited to see in Westeros again?

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

Iain Glen on Jorah’s Greyscale: ‘No Doubt About It, I’m in Trouble’

“It’s very advanced.”

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

What’s the Deal With Dragonstone, and Why Is It So Important?

Explaining the dragon-filled history of the Targaryen stronghold.

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

Who Is Left on Arya Stark’s Kill List?

Running through Arya Stark’s list of prospective victims.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Claws Recap: Let the Best Nail Art Win

I didn’t know I needed a nail-art competition on my TV until now.

Yesterday at 9:26 p.m.

Academy Award–Winning Actor Martin Landau Dies at 89

Landau took home the Oscar for his turn as Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton’s 1994 film Ed Wood.

Yesterday at 8:09 p.m.

Horror Legend George A. Romero, Night of the Living Dead Director, Dies at 77

The director passed away Sunday of lung cancer.

Yesterday at 4:07 p.m.

A Female Doctor Who Is Exactly What the Franchise Needed

Making the Doctor a woman wasn’t just necessary, it was inevitable.

Yesterday at 1:51 p.m.

I Know, You Know, That You Want Some Hot Details About Psych’s Movie Reunion

Wait. For. It.

Yesterday at 11:32 a.m.

Jodie Whittaker Is the 13th Doctor on Doctor Who

A woman Doctor!

Yesterday at 11:06 a.m.

Aaron Carter Arrested for DUI and Marijuana Charges

Georgia is a popular place for arrests these days.

Yesterday at 10:39 a.m.

Sue Perkins Admits She Nearly Quit Bake Off Before the New Network Move

“I did think, ‘How can I rationalise these two worlds?’”

Yesterday at 9:42 a.m.

The Layover Trailer: Kate Upton and Alexandra Daddario Fight for a Sexy Man

A different type of girl-on-girl action.

Yesterday at 9:04 a.m.

Colin Trevorrow Insists He’s Great for Star Wars Despite Book of Henry Criticism

Let ’em speak.

7/15/2017 at 11:37 p.m.

The New Star Wars Hotel Is Westworld With Lightsabers. What Could Go Wrong?

The experiential hotel you never thought you needed.

7/15/2017 at 11:00 p.m.

Orphan Black Recap: The Confidence of a Mediocre White Man

I’m so tickled by P.T. Westmoreland’s lame secret.