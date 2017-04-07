Jennifer Lopez to Premiere a Song From Her Spanish Album

On this national day of backyards, barbecues, and red-white-and-blue everything, our favorite Jenny from the block will premiere her new Spanish-language, uptempo single, “Ni tu ni yo,” with Cuban duo Gente de Zona, at Macy’s 4th of July celebration in New York, reports Billboard. (The song title roughly translates to “Neither you nor I.”) In October, Jennifer Lopez announced that she was releasing a Spanish album made with her ex-husband Marc Anthony as executive producer. It’s is her first Spanish-language project since 2007’s Como Ama una Mujer, and set to release in September. Tune into the televised event on NBC, beginning 8 p.m., Eastern.
