In Jenny Slate’s new movie Landline, Slate plays a young New York woman trying to decide if she wants the life she’s worked for — including her job and her fiancé — or if she’s just going through the motions of it all. The story is also set in the 1980s, which means the California Raisins were a super-hip Halloween costume idea. In this clip, we see Slate’s character, Dana, all wrapped up in her hefty bag and ready to hit the streets of Manhattan with her younger sister, Ali, played by Abby Quinn. Quinn is not Slate’s biological sister, but you will spend the movie being pretty sure that’s a lie. You can see the uncanny pairing get up to Halloween shenanigans and dance to the hits of the ’80s starting July 21.