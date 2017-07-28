Latest News from Vulture

27 mins ago

Do You Get the Joke Jerry Seinfeld Promises Norm Macdonald He Won’t Get?

It’s a joke Seinfeld has determined to be “the greatest Jew joke” he’s ever heard.

7:28 p.m.

Kathy Griffin Says Federal Investigation Into Decapitated Trump Photos Has Ended

“The case is closed,” the comedian tweeted Friday. “I have been completely exonerated.”

7:00 p.m.

That Stephanie Meyer Show The Rook Is Getting A Series Order At Starz

The supernatural drama was originally being developed for Hulu.

6:00 p.m.

How Many of Mahershala Ali’s Abs Can You Count in This Jay-Z Video?

Mahershala Ali squares up with our collective daddy issues.

5:43 p.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: August 2017

The League, To Kill a Mockingbird, and more.

4:49 p.m.

Mandy Patinkin Exits The Great Comet of 1812 Amid Casting Controversy

In the wake of uproar over Patinkin replacing former Hamilton star Oak Onaodowan, Patinkin has canceled his plans to join the show.

4:13 p.m.

Arcade Fire’s Everything Now and 5 Other Albums to Listen to Now

Arcade Fire, Aminé, and Vic Mensa are just a few of the albums you can listen to right now.

4:00 p.m.

A GIF Guide to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Loyalty’ Video, Featuring a Savage Rihanna

Sharks on chains.

3:44 p.m.

Jorma Taccone Explains His Idea for a Spicer-Scaramucci Buddy Sitcom

“They have to play themselves. They could easily do it.”

3:13 p.m.

17 of the Most Disturbing Moments in The Emoji Movie

A taste of the horrors that await.

2:25 p.m.

The Personal Reckoning of Tyler, the Creator’s Flower Boy

The fifth album from Tyler, the Creator is a creative and emotional high point that changes the perspective on the Odd Future frontman entirely

2:19 p.m.

The Emoji Movie Didn’t Deserve Christina Aguilera

Making sense of how Xtina ended up in a post-language harbinger of the apocalypse.

2:13 p.m.

Your Very British Streaming Guide to Elizabethan Period Dramas

From the silliness of Blackadder to the seriousness of Elizabeth I.

1:58 p.m.

Atomic Blonde Has an Incomprehensible Plot, But the Action Is Smashing

You don’t see Atomic Blonde for anything but a badass female protagonist crunching bones and pulping faces in gratifyingly long takes.

1:41 p.m.

Twin Peaks’ Chrysta Bell on Tammy Haters and ‘Harsh’ Criticism

“I’m deeply triggering for a lot of people and I’ve known this all my life.”

1:14 p.m.

Joy and Frustration Abound on Aminé’s "STFU"

The Portland, Oregon, rapper’s “STFU” is just one layered, joyful, and frustrated moment on Good for You

12:12 p.m.

Who Is Nav, and Where Did He Come From?

Amid numerous celebrity and musician cosigns, Nav struggles to cement his place in music and find a unique voice.

12:00 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Ending of Atomic Blonde

Ninety-nine red balloons, and almost as many competing spies.

11:47 a.m.

An Appreciation of Mark Hamill’s Meta-Casting in Brigsby Bear

Why his meta-casting in Kyle Mooney’s eccentric indie is so damn delightful.

11:45 a.m.

Transparent Season-4 Trailer: The Pfeffermans Go to Israel

Maura has a big secret.