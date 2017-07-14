Photo: MTV/Viacom

Cabs are heeeere, bro! The rumors of a certain tanned, muscle-head crew getting back together appear to be true: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast of Jersey Shore will indeed reunite for a new docuseries called Reunion Road Trip not on its original home of MTV, but over on E! Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, the Situation, Sammi Sweethart, Vinny, Ronnie, and Deena have seen the Chris Christie beachgate photos and are here to take back the shore. And while they’re not quite shacking up again in another Seaside frat house, they’re going to take a trip down memory lane and revisit their old stomping grounds. The pilot will be the official reunion, though the whole gang (minus Ronnie) are already all caught up on who’s married, who’s got kids, and who’s still doing the exact same thing they were when the show ended five years ago (DJ Pauly D ftw) thanks to Burger King. Alert the middle-aged guidos!