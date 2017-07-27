Oh, Thank Heavens: Jessie Ware Is Finally Back

Photo: Joseph Okpako/Redferns

Longtime Vulture fave Jessie Ware has returned after over two years since her last album, with brand new music. And the timing couldn’t be better: It’s been a week — we could all use a reason to get swept up in something far away from the hellscape of reality. Ware’s lush new song “Midnight” is a slice of heaven fashioned after “Bennie and the Jets” and old doo-wop girl groups, giving it a timeless love-song feel. Ware’s voice sounds sultry and weightless, soaring to even greater heights than you’ll think was even possibly left for her to reach. Ware has released a couple lovely soundtrack cuts since 2014’s Tough Love — she was busy having a baby and all, then says she got caught up trying to force a hit — but she tells The Fader her next album is coming later this year. And she assembled Benny Blanco, Ed Sheeran, Francis and the Lights, Ryan Tedder, and more to make it. Rejoice!