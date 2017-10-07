It seems appropriate that J.K. Rowling, creator of a rich world of witches and wizards, would hold her 50th birthday celebration on Halloween despite the fact that her birthday is in July. And her party last year wasn’t your average birthday slash Halloween party (did you really think dressing up as a plain old black cat to celebrate the woman who created creatures like hippogriffs would suffice?)— she instructed her guests to come dressed as their own “private nightmare.” Rowling’s costume was especially spooky: a dress with an unpublished manuscript written on its fabric. “I went as a lost manuscript,” the Harry Potter author told Christiane Amanpour. “And I wrote over a dress most of that book. So that book, I don’t know whether it will ever be published, but it’s actually hanging in a wardrobe currently.” Accio wardrobe! Inquiring minds want to give this fairy tale a read.
Comments