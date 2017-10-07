Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

Which Oscar-Winning Actress Is in Talks for the Live-Action Barbie Movie?

Amy Pascal said an Oscar winner is in negotiations to star.

19 mins ago

Nelsan Ellis’s Family Shares His Cause of Death to Help People With Addictions

The True Blood actor died of heart failure related to complications from alcohol withdrawal.

23 mins ago

Curb Your Enthusiasm Teaser: Larry David’s Back This October

The return.

27 mins ago

Blac Chyna Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Kardashian will not contest the order.

1:36 p.m.

Zoe Kazan Recalls On-Set Sexual Harassment, Giving ‘Blowjob Eyes’ in Auditions

Her encounters are depressingly normal.

12:53 p.m.

The Square Trailer: Sex, Intrigue, and a Monkey

Welcome to the jungle, it’s this year’s Palme D’Or winner!

12:22 p.m.

What GLOW Gets Right About Pro Wrestling

The Netflix series faithfully portrays how wrestling leagues appeal to fans.

11:53 a.m.

Please Let Blue Ivy Open Jay-Z’s 4:44 Tour

Boom shakalaka!

11:39 a.m.

Watch Blac Chyna Speak Out About Rob Kardashian in First New Interview

“I am Angela White. I am Blac Chyna. It’s my body.”

11:38 a.m.

Baywatch Is Doing Great in Germany, Where They Still Love David Hasselhoff

The Rock thanked the film’s German fans on Instagram.

10:56 a.m.

Gemma Whelan Was Almost Fired From Game of Thrones Over a Spoiler

“One of the lovely, lovely producers on Thrones called me into his office and said, ‘This is very serious.’”

10:54 a.m.

Only Two of Kendall and Kylie’s ‘Vintage’ Tupac Shirts Sold

How interesting.

10:01 a.m.

J.K. Rowling Copied Her Unpublished Fairy-Tale Manuscript Onto a Dress

“I don’t know whether it will ever be published.”

9:56 a.m.

How The Beguiled Subtly Tackles Race Even When You Don’t See It

And why auteur theory has limited conversations about the film.

9:11 a.m.

The Deuce Trailer: Two James Francos for the Price of One David Simon Show

The Wire creator’s new HBO show debuts September 10.

7:59 a.m.

Twin Peaks Recap: The Briggs Prophecy

Who killed Major Briggs?

12:13 a.m.

Gym. Tan. Nostalgia. There Might Be a Jersey Shore Reunion Headed Your Way

Why, there hasn’t been a Situation around these parts in five years …

Yesterday at 10:04 p.m.

Green Day Explains Their Decision to Perform After Festival Acrobat’s Death

“If we had known prior to our performance we most likely would not have played at all. We are not heartless people.”

Yesterday at 9:57 p.m.

Claws Recap: Always Check the Swamp

I’m sick of Ghost Roller and his buffoonery.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Luc Besson Says Valerian Is a Utopia for a Dystopian Era

“Why do we have such a pessimistic view of the future when it depends on us?” the French auteur asks.