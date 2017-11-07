Conservative Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump for some time now, and, evidently, his distaste for the president has influenced his whole perspective on Republicans. “My party has betrayed their core values,” the MSNBC personality told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. Scarborough’s listed grievances with the GOP mostly extended to the lack of action taken against Trump before he was elected, including candidate Trump’s remarks about Judge Curiel and his promise to ban muslims from entering the country. “What exactly is the Republican Party willing to do?” Scarborough asked. “How much of this country and our values are they willing to sell out?” When Colbert asked Scarborough about his political affiliation, he answered, “I am a Republican, but I’m not going to be a Republican anymore. I’ve got to become an independent.”