13 mins ago

Game of Thrones Had Two of Its Best Jokes Ever Last Night

Both had a Michael Scott feel to them.

18 mins ago

Sam Shepard, Playwright and Actor, Dead at 73

He received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1979 for his play Buried Child.

19 mins ago

17 Observations From the 2017 Panorama Music Festival

Frank Ocean showed up, Justice blew out the power, Tyler, the Creator flexed his many abs, and more.

10:00 a.m.

Dystopian Books Are Everywhere This Year

The present moment has created an ambient hunger for alternate realities.

9:33 a.m.

Claws Recap: My Dead Boyfriend’s Back

There should be more yelps in unison on TV.

9:25 a.m.

Mother! Trailer: J.Law Welcomes You to What Is Definitely Not a B&B

Darren Aronofsky’s film premieres September 15.

9:07 a.m.

John Oliver Explains How Alex Jones Markets Himself As an Alt-Right Witch Doctor

Oliver examines how Alex Jones funds his show from supplements.

3:44 a.m.

Game of Thrones Recap: Reunions and Farewells

Lady Olenna doesn’t need Valyrian steel to slay.

1:46 a.m.

Twin Peaks Recap: Let’s Rock

Welcome back to Twin Peaks, Audrey Horne!

1:30 a.m.

A Tribe Called Quest Declared Panorama Concert Their Last New York Show Ever

The group announced FYF Fest would be their final Los Angeles show last Saturday.

1:07 a.m.

Our 12 Biggest Questions About the Game of Thrones Episode ‘The Queen’s Justice’

When will Jon learn about his parents? Did Cersei lie to Euron? And how did Varys get a tan on Dragonstone?

12:00 a.m.

Rick and Morty Recap: After the Boom-Boom

This is Summer’s show and everyone else is just living in it.

12:00 a.m.

What’s New on Netflix: August 2017

The Wet Hot American Summer sequel, The Good Place, and more.

Yesterday at 11:54 p.m.

HBO Issues Statement Addressing #NoConfederate Twitter Protest

“The project is currently in its infancy so we hope that people will reserve judgment until there is something to see,” the network says.

Yesterday at 11:11 p.m.

Game of Thrones Just Gave Us Its Quietest Death Yet

It was not the biggest death, nor the most surprising. But it’s proof the show is not too old to try new things.

Yesterday at 11:08 p.m.

The Story Behind Insecure’s Prime-time Soap-Parody Due North

The show-within-a-show stars Regina Hall and Scott Foley.

Yesterday at 11:08 p.m.

Insecure Recap: Moving On

“I’m not dirty like that.” Sure, Lawrence. Suuure.

Yesterday at 10:36 p.m.

Is It Gross to Ship Jon and Daenerys?

They’re two single, attractive adults who happen to be aunt and nephew.

Yesterday at 10:33 p.m.

Who Is the Biggest Fuccboi on Game of Thrones?

Ask not who will sit on the Iron Throne, but who is most likely to text “U up?” at 2:00 a.m.

Yesterday at 10:08 p.m.

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About the Long Night in Game of Thrones

All of the questions you might have about the Long Night, answered.