On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out a series of emails confirming that he sought out information from the Russian government to use against Hillary Clinton. As John Oliver and Stephen Colbert discuss on The Late Show, this is a really big story — one that Oliver once dubbed “Stupid Watergate” before this new development broke — as long as people actually treat it as such. After all, as Colbert points out, we seem to live in a world where “colluding with a foreign power to influence our election is a left-right thing.” Things are about to get really existential.
