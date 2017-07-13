Latest News from Vulture

11:45 a.m.

2017 Emmy Nominations: SNL and Westworld Lead The Pack

Congrats!

11:26 a.m.

Ben Affleck’s Batman Replacement Is Also Replacing Ben Affleck’s Batman Script

So don’t expect a movie in which Batman personally defends Tom Brady’s honor, a scene that Affleck would definitely write.

11:10 a.m.

Kathy Bates’s Doctor Thought Revealing Her Cancer Diagnosis Might Cost Her Work

“Even my gynecologist, whose husband worked in the business, warned that I shouldn’t come out with it because of the stigma in Hollywood.”

10:59 a.m.

Gary Oldman Is Unrecognizable As Winston Churchill in the Darkest Hour Trailer

Two-hundred of hours makeup results in quite the transformation.

10:55 a.m.

Steve Zahn Isn’t the Guy You Thought He Was

Whether he’s running a farm or acting in War for the Planet of the Apes, the veteran character actor takes his work seriously.

9:57 a.m.

Kesha’s New Song Emphatically Declares: ‘I’m a Motherf*cking Woman’

“I wanted an anthem for anyone else who wants to yell about being self-sufficient and strong.”

9:50 a.m.

John Oliver Laments That His ‘Stupid Watergate’ Joke Has Spiraled Out of Control

“We are turbo-f*cked.”

8:46 a.m.

Friends From College Tries Too Hard, But Still Delivers Some Laughs

It resonated with me enough to make me keep watching.

12:53 a.m.

Selena Gomez Released ‘Fetish,’ a New Track Featuring Gucci Mane

The song is from her upcoming album SG2.

Yesterday at 11:55 p.m.

Lily James Will Be a Young Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

How could she resist it?

Yesterday at 11:39 p.m.

Salvation Is TV’s Rinky-dink Answer to Armageddon

The CBS sci-fi series is a reminder that television shouldn’t attempt everything that worked in movies.

Yesterday at 11:17 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: I’m With Stupid

Luann’s collection of statement necklaces is incredible.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Queen Sugar Recap: Lost in Translation

The Bordelon siblings confront the wounds from their past.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Broadchurch Recap: Ashamed to Be a Man

Is Clive Lucas a red herring?

Yesterday at 10:40 p.m.

Late Show Auditions President Trump’s ‘Puppets’ for the Voice of Kermit the Frog

Watch the words of Sean Spicer, Donald Trump Jr., and Ben Carson come out of Kermit’s sweet felt face.

Yesterday at 10:33 p.m.

Younger Recap: Queen of Camp

Liza and Kelsey make one tiny step toward reconciliation.

Yesterday at 9:23 p.m.

Kid Rock Launches a Website for a Senate Campaign, Which May or May Not Be Real

In the age of Trump, it’s impossible to say.

Yesterday at 9:22 p.m.

Are You Ready to See Blake Lively As a Vengeful Assassin in The Rhythm Section?

Saints preserve us, Blake Lively is going to be an action star.

Yesterday at 8:09 p.m.

Shia LaBeouf Apologizes for Recent Arrest: ‘It Is a New Low’

LaBeouf was booked for disorderly conduct, obstruction, and public drunkenness last weekend.

Yesterday at 7:41 p.m.

Embattled Season of Bachelor in Paradise Gets a Premiere Date

Both Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson say they will return for the reunion special.