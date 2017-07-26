Jon Stewart Is Returning To Stand-up Comedy

Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central

After a breezy 21-year hiatus, Jon Stewart will do stand-up once more. At the annual summer edition of the Television Critics Association press tour, Stewart announced that he will do two specials for HBO, where he has a four-year production deal in place. The world has changed a lot since Stewart’s last special, called Jon Stewart: Unleavened from 1996, but it sounds like the comic is eager to get back out there and dust off old material, “I’m really thrilled to be able to return to stand-up on HBO. They’ve always set the standard for great standup specials. Plus, I can finally use up the last of the Saddam Hussein jokes left over from my first special.” It’s not yet known where or when the events will take place, but in the meantime, Stewart will host the upcoming Night of Too Many Stars benefit for Next for Autism.