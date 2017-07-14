Latest News from Vulture

27 mins ago

Zoo Recap: Insane in the Brain

Who wants to do some brain surgery with a power drill?

10:00 a.m.

Yes, To the Bone Is Triggering. That’s What Makes It So Boring.

The film is as polite and clinical as a junior-high health class, getting no closer to its subjects than a teacher armed with a laser pointer.

9:46 a.m.

The Walking Dead Stunt Performer Dies After On-Set Injury

John Bernecker was 33.

9:33 a.m.

Jon Stewart Made an Extremely Jewish Cameo Ribbing a Bar Mitzvah Boy on Kimmel

“You really had your choice of idolizing any talk show host, and you could have gone with a Jew!”

9:28 a.m.

Boy Band Recap: The Boy That America Saved

This is a very weird show.

9:00 a.m.

Narcos Season 3 Trailer: Beware The Cali Cartel

There’s a new cartel in town.

8:35 a.m.

Beyoncé’s Twins Have Their First Official Photo Shoot

Welcome, Sir and Rumi Carter!

1:38 a.m.

Take a First Look at the Model of Disney’s ‘Star Wars Land’

Yes, the Millennium Falcon is present.

Yesterday at 11:25 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Roasts Kellyanne Conway’s Flash Cards With His Own Visual Aids

“Fun! I want to try!”

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

Nashville Recap: Big Little Sighs

This episode ends with a scene so bananas, I still can’t believe it happened.

Yesterday at 9:18 p.m.

Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood Found Out About the Show’s Timelines From a Prop

“My mind is completely blown.”

Yesterday at 8:46 p.m.

Universal Music Group’s Deal With the Prince Estate Is Officially Canceled

UMG will get its $31 million back.

Yesterday at 8:20 p.m.

DMX Has Turned Himself In to Law Enforcement for Tax-Evasion Charges

He faces 14 counts of evasion, obstruction, and failure to file income tax returns.

Yesterday at 7:28 p.m.

Former Voice of Kermit Steve Whitmire Is ‘Devastated’ About Being Fired

“Doing what is best for the Muppets is the lens through which all my interactions have been filtered.”

Yesterday at 6:35 p.m.

11 Fun Facts About This Year’s Emmy Nominations

Did you know Millie Bobby Brown could become the youngest-ever Emmy winner? Or that Chance the Rapper is now an Emmy nominee?

Yesterday at 6:25 p.m.

The Death of SoundCloud Should Scare Music Lovers

The site is reportedly closer to running out of funds than many expected.

Yesterday at 6:16 p.m.

The Walking Dead Suspends Production After Serious Stuntman Injury

Stunt performer John Bernecker suffered a head injury after falling 20 feet onto a concrete floor.

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

11 Other Crazy Celebrity-Pet Stories

Drew Barrymore scattered her dog’s ashes in India, Tarantino sued over macaws, Miley Cyrus wrote a song for her dead blowfish.

Yesterday at 4:38 p.m.

Ann Dowd on Her Double Emmy Nominations for Handmaid’s and Leftovers

“I’m sort of roaming around my little place here in North Carolina pinching myself.”

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

The Story Behind Degrassi’s First Gender-Fluid Character

“For the first couple of seasons, we didn’t know what the endpoint was.”