13 mins ago

Daniel Dae Kim Confirms Hawaii Five-0 Exit: ‘Equality Is Rarely Easy’

“I encourage us all to look beyond the disappointment of this moment to the bigger picture.”

16 mins ago

8 New Books You Need to Read This July

By Matthew Klam, Sylvia Brownrigg, James Kelman, and more.

10:44 a.m.

Edgar Wright is Weighing A Baby Driver Sequel At Sony’s Behest

“I think there’s somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters.”

10:31 a.m.

Matthew Klam’s New Book Is Only 17 Years Overdue

After the novelist found literary stardom in 1999, he became convinced he’d never write another piece of worthy fiction. He was wrong.

10:09 a.m.

Chance the Rapper Wrote a Poem for His Emotional Tiny Desk Concert Debut

It’s called “The Other Side.”

10:07 a.m.

Final Portrait Trailer: Stanley Tucci Directs Armie Hammer and Geoffrey Rush

Geoffrey Rush plays Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti.

10:00 a.m.

James Van Der Beek Does As Diplo Would in the What Would Diplo Do? Trailer

Premiering on Viceland August 3.

9:58 a.m.

Dear New York Times, Please Tell Us Which Expletives Lena Headey Prefers

“Are you [expletive] serious right now?”

9:00 a.m.

The Best Actress on TV Is Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany

Never in television history has a single performer portrayed so many characters interacting within the same story.

8:29 a.m.

Julie White Will Replace Laurie Metcalf in A Doll’s House, Part 2

A new cast will begin performances July 25.

1:23 a.m.

Watch the Foo Fighters Debut Another New Song, This Time in Paris

Dave Grohl is pretty electric in this clip.

12:06 a.m.

Edward Albee’s Final Wish Was for His Unfinished Work to Be Completely Destroyed

The late, great playwright died last September and made some striking requests in his will.

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

The Will & Grace Cast Is Having an Infectiously Good Time in This New Teaser

Who needs plot details when you have Karen passionately making out with Jack?

Yesterday at 8:25 p.m.

John Blackwell Jr., Former Drummer for Prince, Has Died at Age 43

He was the drummer for Prince’s New Power Generation for more than a decade.

Yesterday at 7:56 p.m.

Kathy Griffin Reportedly Interviewed by Secret Service for More Than an Hour

This appears to be getting a little excessive.

Yesterday at 3:41 p.m.

Toni Collette, Bridget Everett and More Party Away in the Fun Mom Dinner Trailer

Highlights: Molly Shannon drunkenly flips a guy over a table, and Toni Collette delivers the line “a mother can never run out of milk!” with gusto.

Yesterday at 2:18 p.m.

Can You Make It Through This Cover of Coldplay’s ‘Clocks’?

It’s more a “sonic art project” than a traditional cover.

Yesterday at 2:10 p.m.

Leslie Knope: Still the Great Political Hope for Local Government Officials

There are worse political role models.

Yesterday at 12:55 p.m.

Jennifer Lopez to Premiere a Song From Her Spanish Album

J.Lo will perform “Ni tu ni yo,” with Cuban duo Gente de Zona, at Macy’s 4th of July celebration.

Yesterday at 12:54 p.m.

This Eerie New Video Teases the Return of Close Encounters of the Third Kind

This (still) means something.