Julie White Will Replace Laurie Metcalf in A Doll’s House, Part 2

If you want to see Laurie Metcalf in her Tony-winning role in A Doll’s House, Part 2, you’re running out of time. The production announced today that Tony winner Julie White (Little Dog Laughed) will take over Metcalf’s duties as Nora Helmer in the sequel to Ibsen’s classic play starting on July 25. White will be joined by Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), who will play Nora’s husband, Torvald, and Erin Wilhelmi (The Crucible), who will play her daughter Emmy. They replace Chris Cooper and Condola Rashad, respectively, who both earned Tony nominations for their performances. The great Jayne Houdyshell, who also received a nomination for her work, will stick around with the new cast, continuing to play the maid Anne Marie. A Doll’s House, Part 2 was originally scheduled to finish its 16-week engagement in July, but then extended its run through January after receiving eight Tony nominations, though it only secured one win, which went to Metcalf. The original Broadway cast will play their final performance together July 23.