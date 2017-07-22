Watch the New Justice League Trailer, Now With More Wonder Woman

Ben Affleck may be on his way out as Batman, but he still showed up at Comic-Con today to help tout Justice League, the big superhero team-up that DC is delivering this November. A lot has changed, though, since Justice League’s appearance at Comic-Con last year: Director Zack Snyder took time off from the film to deal with a family tragedy, Joss Whedon came on board to steer reshoots, and most importantly, Wonder Woman became DC’s biggest smash. It’s no surprise, then, that this new trailer for Justice League goes heavy on Gal Gadot’s big-draw Themiscyran princess, though it also finally teases the return of Henry Cavill’s Superman and adds the villainous Steppenwolf, too. It’ll be out November 17.
