Justin Bieber Cancels the Rest of His Purpose Tour

Photo: Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Justin Bieber’s Purpose tour is no more. Bieber announced Monday that he will cancel the 15 remaining Purpose World Tour shows due to “unforeseen circumstances.” “It wasn’t a decision made overnight,” a source told Variety. “He’s had some time off and was able to consider his commitments.” Here’s the official statement:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

While Bieber’s reps weren’t available for further comment, sources told TMZ that Bieber canceled the rest of the dates because he’s “just over it” after doing the same show since March 2016.