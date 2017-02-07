Latest News from Vulture

12:47 p.m.

Wonder Woman Is Now the Highest-Grossing DCEU Movie to Date

The film officially passed Batman v. Superman in domestic gross over Fourth of July weekend.

11:00 a.m.

Kanye Has Reportedly Split From Jay-Z and Tidal, Claiming He’s Owed Millions

Tidal is threatening to sue Kanye, Kanye is threatening to sue Tidal, and the beef is alive and well.

9:35 a.m.

Haim Made a Short Film With P.T. Anderson, and They Want You to See It on 35mm

A July 5 screening in Brooklyn has been organized so the film can be seen “as it was originally intended.”

Yesterday at 11:58 p.m.

7 Things Olivia de Havilland Wants Ryan Murphy to Know About Her

He messed with the wrong “living legend.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Orphan Black Recap: The Bear in the Woods

My questions for Percival T. Westmoreland are numerous.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Doctor Who Season Finale Recap: Where I Stand Is Where I Fall

A rich, emotion-drenched penultimate episode for the Capaldi era.

Yesterday at 9:19 p.m.

Alex Trebek Introduced a “Stay Woke” Category on Jeopardy!

Unfortunately, it just turned out to be a bad pun.

Yesterday at 7:41 p.m.

Big Brother Contestant Abruptly Leaves the Show Due to PTSD From Sexual Assault

“I had a lot of guys yelling at me and attacking me, and it started really affecting me and making my anxiety severe.”

Yesterday at 1:31 p.m.

Ballers Season 3 Trailer: Damn, When Does Dwayne Johnson Ever Sleep?

Ball is life.

Yesterday at 12:23 p.m.

Beyoncé Was Even More Involved in Jay-Z’s 4:44 Than You Think

The album’s producer divulges it all.

Yesterday at 11:29 a.m.

NDAs Won’t Prevent Ron Howard From Sharing Behind-the-Scenes Star Wars Moments

But what do the electrical outlets mean?

Yesterday at 10:43 a.m.

Jay-Z’s Mom Comes Out in Track for His New Album, 4:44

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian.”

Yesterday at 10:07 a.m.

Unexpected Gossipmonger Will Ferrell Has Some Tea on Mariah Carey

The House cameo that never was.

Yesterday at 10:00 a.m.

Review: The Business of Being Jay-Z Gets Complicated on 4:44

Can Jay-Z still push the dial in mainstream hip-hop?

Yesterday at 9:33 a.m.

A Camera Stalks and Kills a Bunch of Teens in the Creepy Polaroid Trailer

Cheryl Blossom gets murdered!

Yesterday at 12:08 a.m.

Fyre Festival Co-Creator Billy McFarland Arrested and Charged With Wire Fraud

Fyre Media racked up multiple lawsuits following its now-infamous failed music festival.

6/30/2017 at 11:02 p.m.

Time to Get Your Hopes Up for a True Detective Season 3 Starring Mahershala Ali

Your casting dreams come True.

6/30/2017 at 10:13 p.m.

Adele Was Forced to Cancel Her Final Two Tour Dates Due to Damaged Vocal Cords

“I’m so desperate to do them I’ve even considered miming just to be in front of you and be with you.”

6/30/2017 at 10:00 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show Recap: Batter Up

The first-ever Batter Week is here!

6/30/2017 at 9:27 p.m.

James Cromwell Sentenced to 7 Days in Jail Over New York Energy Company Protest

The Young Pope actor refused to pay fines stemming from the 2015 sit-in.