Kanye and Tidal are no more. According to a new TMZ report, the rapper has officially split from the streaming company owned by Jay-Z, having been unhappy with his positioning for months. Per TMZ’s sources, Kanye believed he was owed upwards of $3 million for bringing in new subscribers via The Life of Pablo and not being properly compensated for his music videos. When Tidal didn’t respond by meeting his request, Kanye reportedly had his lawyer send a letter to the company around a month ago, alleging breach of contract and asserting that the relationship had been terminated. In short: The Jay-Z/Kanye beef is alive and well. TMZ clarifies that Kanye had no advanced knowledge of his role in Jay-Z’s new album 4:44 — spoiler: he gets trashed — but these ex-Throne partners have been calling each other out for months now, and it’s only getting uglier. Tidal is now threatening to sue if Kanye jumps ship, and Kanye is threatening to sue right back. Depending on how far this thing goes, we might have one hell of a courtroom drama on our hands.