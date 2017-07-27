Twenty years ago, an iceberg marred the greatest trio in cinematic history. That trio was Billy Zane, Kate Winslet, and Leonardo DiCaprio — obviously — and that disaster gave us Titanic. But the gang’s back together, according to Billy Zane! At the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation’s annual gala (which featured a surprise Madonna performance), the Titanic trio posed for a truly stellar image: “Now we’re saving icebergs,” Zane wrote in the caption. “Go figure.” Since it’s likely none of these people will make an appearance in the 20th anniversary Titanic TV special James Cameron is working on, this is as close to the Titanic reunion as we’ll get.
Comments