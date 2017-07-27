Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Watch Elizabeth Olsen Try to Solve a Murder in This Wind River Clip

The new film from director Taylor Sheridan also stars Jeremy Renner.

9 mins ago

The Last Tycoon Is Handsome But Dull

The Amazon series based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel is hard to fully embrace.

11 mins ago

Pennywise the Clown Is on the Prowl in the It Trailer

“You’ll float too!”

11 mins ago

Nick Offerman, Kiersey Clemons to Play the Coolest Father-Daughter Singing Duo

Ted Danson, American Honey star Sasha Lane, Blythe Danner, and Toni Collette will co-star.

12:16 p.m.

Jerry Saltz: I Give In, MoMA. You’ve Won Me Over. (Halfway, Anyway.)

MoMA has been this broken spatial matrix since November 4, 2014, the day it reopened with great fanfare.

12:02 p.m.

Billy Zane, Kate Winslet, and Leo DiCaprio Reunite to Shade (and Save) Icebergs

“Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure.”

11:45 a.m.

The Comrade Detective Trailer Features the Poorly Dubbed Voice of Channing Tatum

Amazon’s action-comedy series premieres August 4.

11:35 a.m.

Twin Peaks’ Matthew Lillard on the Gruesome Fate of His Character

“All of the chicks are into extra-dimensional studies!”

11:30 a.m.

Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins Reteams With Chris Pine for a New TNT Drama

Based on the true story of Fauna Hodel.

11:14 a.m.

Kid Rock’s ‘Possible’ Senate Run Will Almost Definitely Come With Tons of Merch

“I absolutely will use this media circus to sell/promote whatever I damn well please.”

11:06 a.m.

Samantha Bee Details Trump’s ‘Spreading Taint’ (Don’t Google It)

“The taint never sleeps.”

11:00 a.m.

Charting the Vast Musical Universe of Twin Peaks

The new season of Twin Peaks represents a huge shift away from the musical approach Lynch has historically displayed in his work.

10:43 a.m.

2017 Man Booker Prize Long List: Colson Whitehead, Zadie Smith, Arundhati Roy

Colson Whitehead, Zadie Smith, Arundhati Roy, and more made the cut.

10:03 a.m.

Suburbicon Trailer: Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac Tear Up the Neighborhood

Directed by George Clooney and written by the Coen Brothers.

9:54 a.m.

Church Security Guard Describes Justin Bieber’s Paparazzi Accident

“I think the tire just hit the side of his leg. I don’t think he ran over him.”

9:29 a.m.

Kesha Won’t Let Her Past Define Her on New Song ‘Learn to Let Go’

It appears to throw more subliminals at Dr. Luke.

9:19 a.m.

Hillary Clinton Will Open Up About the 2016 Election in Her Book What Happened

Simon & Schuster will publish the book on September 12.

9:00 a.m.

Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbaek on the Sexy ‘Chameleon’ Euron Greyjoy

“In season six, he’s dressed as a Greyjoy. Now, he’s dressed as a man who has to seduce the most beautiful woman in the world.”

9:00 a.m.

Todd McFarlane Doesn’t Want His Spawn Film to Feel Like a Superhero Movie

And he’s not nervous about being a first-time director.

8:30 a.m.

Author Danzy Senna on Finding Inspiration After Leaving Brooklyn

The New People writer moved to California because New York felt like “a book party that never ended.” She doesn’t mean that in a good way.