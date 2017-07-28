Back in May, Kathy Griffin posted a photo of herself dangling the decapitated head of President Trump, a joke that had most people SMDHoPT. Some comedy fans — along with celebrities like Alec Baldwin, Jim Carrey and Larry King — defended Griffin’s rough bit, but after outrage mounted quickly the comedian quickly apologized for the image. The ensuing scandal nevertheless cost her a co-hosting gig across from Anderson Cooper on CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve Live and launched a federal investigation that lasted almost two months. Friday, however, the former My Life on the D-List star took announced on Twitter that the investigation, during which she was interviewed by the Secret Service, has been resolved. “I am no longer under federal investigation,” Griffin tweeted. “The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally.” Hopefully Kathy Griffin will be able to move on to less violent, severed head-based critiques of the Trump administration. And hey, if she still feels compelled to riff on politicians’s heads, Steve Bannon’s is sort of the talk of the town right now.
Comments