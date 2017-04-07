Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” is, for all intents and interview pull quotes, about her feud with Taylor Swift. Their feud has been grinding away for so long, however, that it’s time to reimagine the meaning of the song entirely, just to keep it fresh. Keep it interesting. Katy Perry clearly knew it was time too, which is why she cast Brazilian singer, reality TV actress, meme celeb and “Rainha do Bumbum” Gretchen, also known as Maria Odete Brito de Miranda, in her new lyric video. Oh sure, Katy Perry threw a gold basketball into the mix and filmed the whole thing on a court, but this version of “Swish Swish” isn’t about hoops or Taylor Swift or cannibalism or anything Katy Perry has been bringing to the table lately. It’s about Gretchen. In some way, it’s like the song was about Gretchen all along.