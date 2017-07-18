Though President Obama has been mostly missing from public life since leaving office earlier this year, the cool-headed politician’s unspoken rage can still be channelled at all times by Keegan-Michael Key. Resurrecting one of his most famous Key & Peele characters “Luther,” Obama’s “anger translator,” the actor interpreted what the former Commander-in-Chief was really thinking when he spoke out against the recent Republican-backed health care plan on Facebook. Needless to say, Luther was less interested in calling on an end to partisan politics, and much more into screaming about hypocritical double standards.
