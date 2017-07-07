Jerry Seinfeld Might Not Have Deemed Kesha Huggable, But at Least Bob Dylan Did

Photo: Getty Images

In quite possibly the least affectionate interaction in human history, last month Jerry Seinfeld brutally curved Kesha’s attempt at a hug during a red-carpet event. Seinfeld later explained that he wasn’t trying to be rude, he just doesn’t know her. The residual awkwardness of the moment still haunts Kesha (“I felt like I was 5 years old”), but she’s at least overcome the embarrassment enough to see the silver lining. “Instantly I was like, ‘Oh, fuck me, somehow I ended up in my very own mini episode of Seinfeld for like five seconds,’” she tells SiriusXM. And just how many Seinfeld stans can say that? She adds: “I should’ve known better. I’ve seen every episode a thousand times. That’s why I was trying to attack him! He’s just not a huggy guy, it’s fine. I’ve seen the hugging episode. That was my fault.” For a brief period there, Kesha considered never trying to hug anyone ever again, but her fears were quashed by someone else you’d think would be averse to hugs: her musical hero, Bob Dylan. She says Dylan agreed to meet with her at a music festival not long after the Seinfeld incident (but not because of it, probably), where without pause he “opened his beautiful arms and gave me the most wonderful, healing Bob Dylan hug that I’ve ever dreamt of.” He even followed it up with another hug at the end. Double Dylan! A true consolation prize.