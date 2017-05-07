Kesha Is Releasing Her First Solo Song Since 2013 Tomorrow

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

Despite her ongoing dueling legal battles with producer Dr. Luke, stories of Kesha’s return to the recording studio have been plentiful, and, evidently successful. Today the pop star announced on Twitter that her new single “Praying” will drop tomorrow. In a video post, Kesha told her fans, “Your support and love and kindness has gotten me through hands-down the hardest time of my entire life.” The number is her first solo effort since her 2013 Deconstructed EP, and her first single since her 2016 collaboration with Zedd, “True Colors.”

According to Variety, “Praying” was written by Ryan Lewis, the DJ best known for his work with Macklemore.