Kesha Won’t Let Her Past Define Her on New Song ‘Learn to Let Go’

With Kesha’s new album finally out in a couple weeks, she’s shared another new song and video from it. “Learn to Let Go” follows the theme of empowerment and redemption of the previous two songs, this time with Kesha turning further inward to reflect on her past, but not let it define her. She once again appears to be throwing subliminals at her former producer Dr. Luke, whom she’s been fighting in court over allegations of abuse since 2014: “Had a boogieman under my bed / Putting crazy thoughts inside my head / Always whispering, ‘It’s all your fault’ / He was telling me ‘No, you’re not that strong.’”

The video has Kesha watching old home videos and then re-creating those happy memories with her dancers in the present. “My mom is always telling me how you have to learn to accept that you can’t try to control everything. When you realize that you are not the one in control and you stop holding onto regrets — it’s liberating,” Kesha said about the song, which her mother co-wrote, in an essay for HuffPo. “I’ve looked at this record, Rainbow, as me being myself, Kesha Rose Sebert, my name without the dollar sign, genuinely for the first time ever. I mean that on every level but especially musically — and that’s really scary for me.”