Kevin Spacey Is Openly Starring in a Gore Vidal Biopic

Kevin Spacey has come out to Italy to shoot a Netflix biopic about author and public intellectual Gore Vidal. According to Variety, The Last Station’s Michael Hoffman is directing the film, which will focus on Vidal’s life during the 1980s, and will shoot at Vidal’s villa on the Amalfi Coast. Throughout his long literary and political career, Vidal insisted that he was not gay, but bisexual, making the role a great fit for Kevin Spacey, who mostly just makes jokes about rumors of his own sexuality. Though by starring in films like this one, Spacey has made it clear that he’s biopic-curious.
Comments