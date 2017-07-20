America: Land of cowboys, whiskey, Channing Tatum, and lassos that can cut through human flesh. In order to one-up the brutal British violence of the first Kingsman film, the sequel brings Taron Egerton to America, where he teams up with Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Jeff Bridges, and Halle Berry to fight Julianne Moore’s vicious retro villain Poppy. Colin Firth, meanwhile, has somehow survived a bullet to the head and is back at it again with the umbrella warfare. Kingsman: The Golden Circle premieres September 20.