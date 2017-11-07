Kit Harington Auditions for Every Other Game of Thrones Role, Is Terrible

Game of Thrones returned for its seventh season on Sunday, and in honor of its premiere, series star Kit Harington tried his hand at portraying the 7,000 other cast members on the hit HBO show while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night. In all honesty, it’s shocking they let him keep going until he got to Jon Snow in the first place. Most casting directors do not like it when you bring your own naked plastic breasts to the audition. You should always use the ones they provide. That’s why they’re provided.
