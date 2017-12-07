All Hail Kyle MacLachlan’s Twin Peaks Social-Media Blitz

Photo: kyle_maclachlan/Instagram

With Twin Peaks: The Return reaching its halfway point on Showtime, many questions still remain: When will the real Agent Cooper finally awaken? Why the hell haven’t we seen Audrey yet? It’s fine, we get it. We want to see Good Coop move like a cobra and squeeze another assassin’s palm off just as much as you do. But take a breather and forget the narrative for a moment. Instead, look at Kyle MacLachlan’s Twitter and Instagram, where you will be greeted with an endless cornucopia of Twin Peaks–centric delights.

Let’s begin in Amsterdam, where our dear Coop decided to go on a one-handed bike ride as he juggles a cup full of hot coffee. “Dam good coffee in Dam square,” he captioned the video, “On a damn bike!” The background? A coffee shop that proudly declares its “Dam Good Coffee.” So many layers!

Dam good coffee in Dam square...on a damn bike! 😆☕️🚲 #twinpeaks #amsterdam A post shared by Kyle MacLachlan (@kyle_maclachlan) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

He knows how to draw on the current political climate for caffeine-related jokes, too. #Covfefe.

Don't ask me. I don't know either. #covfefe A post shared by Kyle MacLachlan (@kyle_maclachlan) on May 31, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Dale Cooper is a name that was born to croon.

Not sure which should be the first single...? #Coopsings A post shared by Kyle MacLachlan (@kyle_maclachlan) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

This dizzy Dougie should’ve come with a seizure warning.

Now I'm dizzy Dougie. #TwinPeaks2017 A post shared by Kyle MacLachlan (@kyle_maclachlan) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

Like you, MacLachlan enjoys posting “flashback Friday” photos. Unlike you, his friendship with his Peaks co-star Laura Dern is legitimate and does not exist in his imagination.

The 80s. #fbf A post shared by Kyle MacLachlan (@kyle_maclachlan) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Hey, man, you had 25 years to sleep in the Red Room.

Well, if we're all napping today... #nationalnappingday #twinpeaks A post shared by Kyle MacLachlan (@kyle_maclachlan) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

Yes, you are doing this right.

When someone says they've never heard of #TwinPeaks. A post shared by Kyle MacLachlan (@kyle_maclachlan) on Jan 6, 2017 at 7:08am PST

Jack Nance would’ve appreciated the percolator shout-out.

I found a fish in the percolater and it was thiiiis big! ☕️🐟 @livekellyandryan A post shared by Kyle MacLachlan (@kyle_maclachlan) on Jul 6, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

On Twitter, MacLachlan is even more delightful, frequently indulging fans’ various Peaks quips with witticisms of his own.

No, the jacket is crucial.

yep...unless he just caught a matinee of the musical. https://t.co/ilGhnrdqr1 — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) June 10, 2017

Daaaaaaaad.