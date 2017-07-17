Crown Heights Trailer: The System Is Stacked Against Lakeith Stanfield

In Crown Heights, Atlanta breakout Lakeith Stanfield stars as Collin Warner, a young man from Brooklyn sent to prison for a murder he didn’t commit. Written and directed by Matt Ruskin, the Audience Award–winning Sundance movie tells the true story of Warner’s conviction, prison sentence, and his friend Carl ‘KC’ King’s (Nnamdi Asomugha) two-decade-long quest to have Warner freed. Warner’s struggle and King’s efforts were the subject of a popular This American Life episode in 2005. Crown Heights will be released in theaters August 25.