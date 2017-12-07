Late Show Auditions President Trump’s ‘Puppets’ for the Voice of Kermit the Frog

With the news that puppeteer Steve Whitmire will no longer be voicing Kermit the Frog (a gig he’s had since Jim Henson died in 1990), The Late Show decided to hold auditions for his replacement. Never mind the fact that The Muppets Studio has already announced that Matt Vogel will be taking over the role — other puppets would like to voice the famous amphibian, namely puppets of President Trump’s administration and family. Perhaps not surprisingly, it’s a bit disturbing to watch a beloved children’s character talk about Hitler (Sean Spicer), stabbing people (Ben Carson), and the death of the American dream (guess who).
Comments