Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

Lily James Will Be a Young Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

How could she resist it?

25 mins ago

Salvation Is TV’s Rinky-Dink Answer to Armageddon

The CBS sci-fi series is a reminder that television shouldn’t attempt everything that worked in movies.

Yesterday at 11:17 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: I’m With Stupid

Luann’s collection of statement necklaces is incredible.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Queen Sugar Recap: Lost in Translation

The Bordelon siblings confront the wounds from their past.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Broadchurch Recap: Ashamed to Be a Man

Is Clive Lucas a red herring?

Yesterday at 10:40 p.m.

Late Show Auditions President Trump’s ‘Puppets’ for the Voice of Kermit the Frog

Watch the words of Sean Spicer, Donald Trump Jr., Ben Carson come out of Kermit’s sweet, felt face.

Yesterday at 10:33 p.m.

Younger Recap: Queen of Camp

Liza and Kelsey make one tiny step toward reconciliation.

Yesterday at 9:23 p.m.

Kid Rock Launches a Website for a Senate Campaign, Which May or May Not Be Real

In the age of Trump, it’s impossible to say.

Yesterday at 9:22 p.m.

Are You Ready To See Blake Lively As A Vengeful Assassin In The Rhythm Section?

Saints preserve us, Blake Lively is going to be an action star.

Yesterday at 8:09 p.m.

Shia LaBeouf Apologizes for Recent Arrest: ‘It Is a New Low’

LaBeouf was booked for disorderly conduct, obstruction, and public drunkenness last weekend.

Yesterday at 7:41 p.m.

Embattled Season of Bachelor in Paradise Gets a Premiere Date

Both Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson say they will return for the reunion special.

Yesterday at 6:37 p.m.

8 Best New Songs of the Week: Demi Lovato, Zola Jesus, Tyler the Creator, More

Demi Lovato is unapologetic as ever on her new song.

Yesterday at 5:56 p.m.

An Appreciation of Chance the Rapper’s Dad Instagram

His Instagram is a shrine to his daughter Kensli.

Yesterday at 5:53 p.m.

If You Want to See How Divided America Is, Look at Hannity and Maddow’s Ratings

The flagship broadcasts of Fox News and MSNBC finished in a near-tie last night.

Yesterday at 4:40 p.m.

HBO Will Make Insecure Season 1 Available Free the Day Of Its Season-2 Premiere

Your July 23 is gonna be hella full.

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

Here’s Ryan Phillippe Rapping a Little Ditty He Wrote

He mentions Cruel Intentions and calls himself Daddy, so …

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

Rey Still Doesn’t Have Star Wars: Monopoly Token Due to ‘Insufficient Interest’

#WheresRey?

Yesterday at 4:27 p.m.

Lana Del Rey’s Romance With Rap Is On Again

Lana Del Rey teams up with A$AP Rocky for two songs that seem to rekindle her love of the sonics of rap music.

Yesterday at 3:24 p.m.

Who’s Going to Die on Game of Thrones This Year?

Let’s guess which characters won’t survive the penultimate season.

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

Lana Del Rey’s Lust for Life Song Titles, Ranked by How Lana Del Rey They Are

She’s just a beautiful woman with beautiful problems.