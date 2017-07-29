Latest News from Vulture

1:32 p.m.

You Can Stream Some Bonus Songs From Jay-Z’s 4:44 Right Now

Of course Blue Ivy makes an appearance.

1:00 p.m.

What’s Leaving HBO: August 2017

Adios, The Nice Guys.

12:35 p.m.

LBJ Trailer: Woody Harrelson Debuts His Southern President, Y’all

With Jennifer Jason Leigh as his First Lady.

11:38 a.m.

Your GIF Guide to the Most WTF Moments in the Sharknado 5 Trailer

Fifth time’s the charm?

11:33 a.m.

What’s Leaving Hulu: August 2017

Say good-bye to Girl, Interrupted on Hulu.

9:53 a.m.

Penn Badgley’s New Lifetime Show Sounds Like a Creepier Gossip Girl

XOXO, repetition.

9:05 a.m.

George Clooney Threatens to Sue Paparazzi for Taking Photos of His Twins

“The safety of our children demands it.”

8:58 a.m.

Oprah Spills the Beans on Mindy Kaling’s Pregnancy: She’s ‘Five Months’ Along

Surprise!

12:57 a.m.

Stephen Colbert and Al Gore Share Their Climate Change Pick-Up Lines

You’ll redouble your efforts to help the environment, because man, we cannot go out on pick-up lines this bad.

Yesterday at 10:40 p.m.

Priyanka Chopra to Develop an ABC Sitcom Based on Bollywood Star Madhuri Dixit

The show will focus on a former Bollywood superstar who resettles in America.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show Recap: The Six Pies of Henry VIII

Why does baking have to be so emotional?

Yesterday at 9:53 p.m.

6 Things We Learned About Outlander’s New Season

Bad news: Claire and Jamie won’t be reuniting anytime soon.

Yesterday at 8:20 p.m.

Do You Get the Joke Jerry Seinfeld Promises Norm Macdonald He Won’t Get?

It’s a joke Seinfeld has determined to be “the greatest Jew joke” he’s ever heard.

Yesterday at 7:28 p.m.

Kathy Griffin Says Federal Investigation Into Decapitated Trump Photos Has Ended

“The case is closed,” the comedian tweeted Friday. “I have been completely exonerated.”

Yesterday at 7:00 p.m.

That Stephanie Meyer Show The Rook Is Getting A Series Order At Starz

The supernatural drama was originally being developed for Hulu.

Yesterday at 6:00 p.m.

How Many of Mahershala Ali’s Abs Can You Count in This Jay-Z Video?

Mahershala Ali squares up with our collective daddy issues.

Yesterday at 5:43 p.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: August 2017

The League, To Kill a Mockingbird, and more.

Yesterday at 4:49 p.m.

Mandy Patinkin Exits The Great Comet of 1812 Amid Casting Controversy

In the wake of uproar over Patinkin replacing former Hamilton star Oak Onaodowan, Patinkin has canceled his plans to join the show.

Yesterday at 4:13 p.m.

Arcade Fire’s Everything Now and 5 Other Albums to Listen to Now

Arcade Fire, Aminé, and Vic Mensa are just a few of the albums you can listen to right now.

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

A GIF Guide to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Loyalty’ Video, Featuring a Savage Rihanna

Sharks on chains.