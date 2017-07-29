LBJ Trailer: Woody Harrelson Debuts His Southern President, Y’all

Feisty Texas man Woody Harrelson is portraying feisty Texas president Lyndon B. Johnson in the upcoming biopic LBJ, and this true detective gave himself quite the thespian challenge for the role: Not only is he going to be acting through LBJ’s tumultuous life in the aftermath of John F. Kennedy’s assassination (pair’s well with Jackie, no?), but he’ll also take the reins of a young LBJ as he ascends the political world. It’ll hit theaters on November 3, with Jennifer Jason Leigh as his #1 lady, Lady Bird Johnson.
