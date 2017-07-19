Latest News from Vulture

11:00 p.m.

Broadchurch Recap: More Answers, More Questions

The Trish Winterman case plummets into a deeper, inescapable horror.

11:00 p.m.

Queen Sugar Recap: Making History

“Line of Our Elders” is a reminder that resentment can fester worst among those we care for most.

10:59 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Oh No, Mexico

Luann falls down drunk twice in this episode.

10:35 p.m.

Younger Recap: Men Are Just Candy

Aw, look at Younger getting all meta!

10:20 p.m.

Lena Dunham is Joining the American Horror Story Cast

Ryan Murphy announced the news on Twitter.

9:15 p.m.

Tyler, The Creator Clarifies Official, Non-Explicit Title for His Upcoming Album

Scum Fuck Flower Boy is only the “unofficial” title.

8:18 p.m.

Forest Whitaker Is Joining Empire in a Recurring Role

The Oscar-winner will play a music icon with ties to Lucious Lyon.

7:16 p.m.

Valerian Is Magical, Even If the Script Isn’t

I worry that people will minimize Besson’s achievement because of the herky-jerky plot, but Valerian is more than the sum of its effects.

6:07 p.m.

4 Best New Songs of the Week: Selena Gomez, Chance the Rapper, Lana Del Rey

Selena Gomez has quietly mastered the art of performative sensuality.

5:59 p.m.

Radiohead Finally Performed in Israel, and It Was Their Longest Show in years

They played 27 songs in total.

5:33 p.m.

The Story of the Time George Romero Walked Out on a Hollywood Exec

When the exec answered his phone a third time, Romero turned to me and said, “Let’s go.”

5:16 p.m.

There Is a Secret Mixtape for Disneyland’s Space Mountain Roller Coaster

Listening to this mix will change your Space Mountain experience entirely.

5:16 p.m.

Game of Thrones Showrunners’ Next Show Is an Alternate-History Civil War Drama

The series is set during the “Third American Civil War,” in a mirror version of the present.

4:57 p.m.

Mena Massoud 101: Meet Your New Aladdin

From “Al Qaeda #2” to leading man.

4:54 p.m.

Lana Del Rey Is Cooling It With Americana Imagery Now That Trump Is in Office

“Women started to feel less safe under this administration instantly.”

4:24 p.m.

Lana Del Rey’s Album Leaked Last Night, and She Wasn’t Happy

Lana Del Rey did some Twitter damage control after her album leaked last night

3:52 p.m.

Hawaii Five-O Brings on Three New Series Regulars After Kim and Park’s Exits

Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, and Beulah Koale are taking lead roles in the CBS series.

3:48 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ John Bradley on Sam’s Morality, Cleaning Bedpans, and Fake Poop

“If you want to re-create human feces onscreen, the best thing to do is to use soaking-wet fruitcake.”

3:48 p.m.

R. Kelly Reportedly ‘Raised’ Woman in Alleged Sex Cult Since She Was ‘14 or 15’

“All these girls just dote on him. It’s so fucked up. They’re completely manipulated and brainwashed.”

3:08 p.m.

R. Kelly’s Latest Legal Trouble, Explained

With Kelly accused of running a “sex cult,” he could be headed for another legal battle.