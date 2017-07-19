Lena Dunham is Joining the American Horror Story Cast

Ryan Murphy continued his favorite pastime — teasing fans with little hints about American Horror Story season 7 — tonight with the news that Lena Dunham is joining the scary anthology series. Murphy’s tweet announcing the casting choice mentioned that he was “thrilled” and that he “always wanted to work together,” but said nothing about Dunham’s part, leaving readers to guess just how heavily the Girls star will be featured and the nature of her role. Details, including the title of the upcoming 2016 election-themed season, have been mostly kept under wraps. In addition to Dunham, it will star Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, Adina Porter and others.
