Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images

It’s been four long years since Leonardo DiCaprio starred in a Martin Scorsese project, provided you don’t count Scorsese’s short film promoting the opening of a Chinese luxury resort and casino The Audition, which, you probably shouldn’t. According to Variety, the pair are now reportedly developing a project based on Lost City of Z author David Grann’s non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. Flower Moon delves into the murder spree perpetrated against the Osage Nation in Osage, Oklahoma from 1921 to 1925. A precursor to the FBI investigated the crimes as dozens of Native American residents were murdered in an attempt to steal the rights to oil production on their land. DiCaprio has also long been attached to play serial killer H.H. Holmes in Scorsese’s film adaptation of Erik Larson’s The Devil in the White City. Depending on the order in which they complete the films, you could soon be watching all the worst parts of American history starring Leonardo DiCaprio in chronological order. Maybe it’s a good idea to throw in some casino shorts once and a while. They’re both going to need a palate cleanser.