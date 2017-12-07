Though many young actresses hope to become Meryl Streep one day, Lily James, though movie magic, actually gets to achieve the dream. In Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, the aptly named sequel to the 2008 ABBA jukebox musical, the Baby Driver star will play a young version of Streep’s character Donna. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will narratively shift back and forth in time to reveal the depth of various relationships. It’ll also, presumably, provide more opportunities for era-appropriate costumes to match those ‘70s Swedish pop hits. Along with James, many in the original cast — Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, and Pierce Brosnan — will also take a chance on the sequel.
