7:18 p.m.

Twin Peaks Cast Recalls David Lynch’s Reaction to Jim Belushi Improvising Lines

While at San Diego Comic Con 2017, the cast warns that David Lynch will send you to the principal’s office. Also, he is the principal.

6:45 p.m.

Linkin Park Cancels Tour Following the Death of Lead Singer Chester Bennington

The North American leg of the band’s “One More Light” tour was scheduled to begin next week.

6:19 p.m.

Watch All of the Trailers Released at San Diego Comic-Con So Far

Christmas in July.

5:53 p.m.

Game of Thrones Comic-Con Trailer: Melisandre’s Back and She Has a Plan

The red priestess returns in a GOT trailer released at Comic-Con.

5:21 p.m.

Alfie Allen Brought the World’s Cutest Puppy Onstage at Comic-Con

This year’s Game of Thrones panel featured a very special, very adorable guest.

5:16 p.m.

The ‘Kill Jay-Z’ Video Kills No Jay-Zs, But Does Feature a Lot of Cardio

Jay-Z’s introspective lyrics come with footage of a boy running and a white flag.

5:00 p.m.

30 for 30 Podcasts Is Like This American Life, But for Sports

It’s a podcast where sports stories of greater narrative ambition can flourish.

4:44 p.m.

The Walking Dead Season-8 Trailer Teases a Big Time Jump

The series returns October 22.

4:25 p.m.

Lana Del Rey’s Lust for Life and 7 Other Albums to Listen to Now

Lana Del Rey, Nine Inch Nails, and Tyler, the Creator are just a few of the artists with major albums out today.

4:09 p.m.

Will Ben Affleck Quit Playing Batman?

Warner Bros. is reportedly interested in hiring a different Batman for its upcoming films.

2:48 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar Earns His Black Belt in Rap on the DAMN. Tour

The DAMN. tour is a career highlight reel, but Kendrick doesn’t seem content stopping now.

2:39 p.m.

Will Insecure Get a Big Ratings Boost From Game of Thrones?

HBO wants “as many eyeballs as possible” on Insecure’s second season.

2:28 p.m.

The 21 Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream When It’s Raining on Vacation

If bad weather is ruining your summer trip, we’re here to help.

12:45 p.m.

AHS: Cult Trailer: Ryan Murphy Brings You Political Commentary Via … Clowns?

Season seven premieres September 5.

12:24 p.m.

Why I Wrote Detroit

Mark Boal on the inspiration for his new movie about the 1967 Detroit riots.

12:14 p.m.

Madame Tussauds Has Removed Its No Good, Very Bad Beyoncé Wax Figure

Did the Beygency intervene?

12:04 p.m.

Dane DeHaan, Please Stick to Indie Movies

His performance in Valerian shows that DeHaan’s strength is in the movies he’s stopped making.

11:58 a.m.

Kevin Spacey Is Openly Starring in a Gore Vidal Biopic

He has come out to Italy to shoot the Netflix film.

11:50 a.m.

Zoo Recap: The Zoo Crew Rides Again

This week on Zoo: A flock of mutant vultures cause a volcano eruption.

11:44 a.m.

The Most Lana Del Rey Things Lana Del Rey Says on Lust for Life

Charles Manson, John and Yoko, and more get shout-outs.