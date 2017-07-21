In the wake of frontman Chester Bennington’s suicide earlier this week, TMZ reports that a representative for the band confirmed that Linkin Park has scrapped their upcoming North American tour dates. The band had planned to tour this summer in support of their seventh and most recent album One More Light, which was released on May 19, 2017. Linkin Park’s next concert would have taken place on Thursday, July 27 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Live Nation tweeted that all ticket holders will receive refunds.
Comments