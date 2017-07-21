Linkin Park Cancels Their Upcoming Tour Following the Death of Lead Singer Chester Bennington

By
Image
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

In the wake of frontman Chester Bennington’s suicide earlier this week, TMZ reports that a representative for the band confirmed that Linkin Park has scrapped their upcoming North American tour dates. The band had planned to tour this summer in support of their seventh and most recent album One More Light, which was released on May 19, 2017. Linkin Park’s next concert would have taken place on Thursday, July 27 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Live Nation tweeted that all ticket holders will receive refunds.

Sources

TMZ

Tags:

Linkin Park Cancels Tour After Chester Bennington’s Death