Linkin Park’s Website Now Includes Suicide Prevention Resources

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Following the death of lead singer Chester Bennington, Linkin Park has created a page on the band’s official website dedicated to suicide prevention. Bennington, 41, hanged himself in Los Angeles on July 20. The singer had openly discussed his traumatic youth and his drug and alcohol dependency issues, which informed much of his raw vocal performances. The site chester.linkinpark.

com includes information for various suicide and crisis prevention phone and messaging services, as well as a picture of Bennington labeled #RIPChester with a feed of social media posts that use the hashtag.

Linkin Park has canceled all performances of their One More Light tour, which was scheduled to begin July 27.